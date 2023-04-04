Colorado Weather: Winter returns with cold, wind, and snow causing slick roads

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for a combination of cold, wind, and just enough snow to cause slick travel along the Interstate 25 corridor.

CBS

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the morning commute around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley due to ice on some roads causing slow and slick conditions. Bridges and overpasses were especially susceptible to becoming icy.

Total snowfall for the urban corridor is expected to be under 2 inches while areas in the foothills could get a bit more. This is especially true for the higher terrain of Larimer County where up to 6 inches of additional snow could fall around Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes on Tuesday. These areas remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Farther west, advisories and warnings continue through Tuesday night for winter driving conditions along the I-70 mountain corridor and on many roads across the Western Slope.

CBS

The chance for snow along the Front Range will end by late Tuesday evening and mostly clear conditions are expected by Wednesday morning. That will mean very cold temperatures for early April with single digits and teens across most of Colorado. The normal overnight low temperature in Denver this time of year is about 32 degrees.

CBS

Then clouds will increase again by Wednesday afternoon and flurries or light snow showers will be possible again through Wednesday night. A new weather pattern will take over starting Thursday that will bring considerably warmer weather through Easter weekend and well into next week.