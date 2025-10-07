Northern Colorado officers recount man shooting at them from fire truck: "I saw the muzzle blast"

A man has been sentenced to more than 220 years in prison after he shot at officers and bystanders from the top of a fire truck in Northern Colorado. Damian Jackson was sentenced in Larimer County Court on Tuesday, nearly two years after he opened fire at the AmericInn in Windsor.



Damien Jackson Larimer County

Jackson was staying as a guest in the hotel, located near I-25, in January of 2024. Security video obtained by CBS News Colorado showed him walking out of his hotel room and pulling the fire alarm in the hotel before returning to his room. He later returned to the hallway of the hotel wearing two bulletproof vests and carrying three guns.

Firefighters were first on scene as Windsor police officers responded non-emergent.

"The scene was kind of chaotic," said Siobhan McTighe, sergeant with WPD.

McTighe, and fellow sergeant Stephen Cantin, recalled their response. The duo said they, alongside one other officer, attempted to make contact with Jackson. However, he quickly made his way to a fire truck.

"He got on top of a firetruck," McTighe said.

"As soon as he got to the top of the firetruck he turned around and proceeded to shoot down at officers," Cantin said.

Body camera video obtained by CBS News Colorado showed the moment the officer described as Jackson shot a pistol at them from above.

"I saw the muzzle blast, he pointed the gun directly at me and the other officers when he pulled the trigger," McTighe said. "I saw the blast come out of the firearm and we immediately fell back to cover."

McTighe described the scene as moving very quickly, yet slowly, at the same time with so much going on.

Jackson was live streaming the shootout with officers on "X," formerly known as Twitter.



Windsor Police

Police quickly noticed there were two women stuck in a car between the officers and Jackson during the shootout.

"There is really not a whole lot of time to think, you have to act," Cantin said.

Heroically, the officers used a shield to be able to access the women and retrieve them to safety.

Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin applauded the WPD, and multiple other agency, officers for their rapid response to a dangerous situation.

"It is as scary as watching any body worn camera can get," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said it was a miracle that nobody was injured, including Jackson, during the shootout.

"He planned this. He came out wearing two bulletproof vests and carrying three firearms," McLaughlin said. "I know (the officers) have definitely been impacted by this. When you are shot at, that is very traumatic."

Jackson fired his public defender he was appointed and elected to represent himself as legal counsel during his trial.

During sentencing he rambled for more than 30 minutes. His statement ranged in topics from his visits to other countries while in the military to his connections to the U.S. Marshalls and the contacts he claims he has in his phone in which the federal government wants.

He claimed the reason he pulled the fire alarm in the hotel was because there was high frequency technology in the building "microwaving" him. He claimed he pulled the fire alarm to shut off the technology after another guest said they didn't know what he was talking about.

Jackson was found competent to stand trial by doctors.

At one point, during sentencing, Jackson suggested he may kill Judge Daniel McDonald in order to get the services he wishes. He later changed his mind after the judge asked him to confirm if he planned to do so. Jackson's microphone was taken away from him by the court after he refused to stay in order.

McDonald sentenced him to more than 220 years in prison for his actions.

Meanwhile, McTighe and Cantin have returned to their patrol duties. However, McTighe said she has a refined found faith in God and a new value for the life she was lucky to keep.

"This incident has taught me more about my humanity as a result," McTighe said. "Thinking about what could have been is hard. It has taught me the value of life."