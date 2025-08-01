Man found guilty of attempted murder for shootout at Northern Colorado hotel

A man was found guilty on numerous charges Friday for a shootout with officers at a Northern Colorado hotel last year.

Authorities say Damien Jackson pulled the fire alarm at the AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Windsor in order to lure officers to the location in January 2024. When Windsor Severance Fire Rescue responded to the alarm, they were told there may be a man armed with a gun and the Windsor Police Department responded to the scene.

Damien Jackson Larimer County Sheriff's Office

When the police arrived, Jackson climbed onto a nearby fire truck, but when the officers ordered him to get down, he began shooting at them. Two civilians were in a car between Jackson and the police, but officers at the scene were able to get them to safety uninjured.

The police returned fire, and eventually Jackson climbed down from the truck and was taken into custody. Jackson had two additional firearms on him and was wearing body armor, and had been streaming the whole interaction with the police. Officers found additional firearms and ammunition in Jackson's car.

CBS

He was found guilty on all charges, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, five counts of felony menacing with a weapon, one count each for false reporting a fire emergency, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer and reckless endangerment.

His sentencing will be held on Oct. 7.