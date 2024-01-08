Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after shootout at hotel in Northern Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

CBS Colorado

A person is in custody in Windsor after exchanging gunfire with police at a hotel. It happened at the AmericInn on Westgate Drive just east of Interstate 25.  

Windsor police officers responded to a call to the hotel for a report of disturbance Sunday at about 4 p.m.

Police say witnesses reported the suspect was armed with a weapon. Officers on scene attempted contact with the suspect then exchanged gunfire with them. Several area law enforcement agencies responded, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.

The identity of the suspect who was arrested hasn't been released.

