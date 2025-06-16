Frasca Food and Wine in Colorado wins James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant in the U.S.

Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, which already had a Michelin Star and two James Beard Awards -- from 2013 and 2019 -- won the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award. It was one of just five restaurants in the entire country nominated and it earned one of, if not the most coveted, awards in the food and beverage industry, and one of several Colorado restaurants, bakeries, and industry professionals nominated this year.

Other nominees for Outstanding Restaurant included Coquine of Portland, Oregon; Galit, of Chicago; Nonesuch of Oklahoma City; and Oberlin of Providence, Rhode Island.

"Our industry is frickin' beautiful," Bobby Stuckey, partner and master sommelier at Frasca, said in his acceptance speech. "We are the industry -- if you are new to this country and you don't speak the language -- the hospitality industry is here for you. If you're a single parent and you need a flexible schedule, we're here for you. If you need a second chance because maybe you were incarcerated or just made some mistakes, hospitality is here for you, and I love that the James Beard Foundation gives this beautiful industry this night. Thank you."

Tahiirah Habibi, left, and Bobby Stuckey speak on stage during the 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation

The award ceremony and gala were held Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

The Italian restaurant is known among foodies for its Frico Caldo, a cheese potato pancake with sautéed onions, monasio cheese, salt, and nutmeg.

Frasca Food and Wine is located on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall at 1738 Pearl Street.