Meet the six Colorado finalists in the 2025 James Beard Awards

It's almost time for the Oscars of the food world, and six Colorado chefs and restaurants are among the finalists.

This year's James Beard Awards will recognize the best chefs, restaurants and beverage professionals across the nation during a gala at Chicago's Lyric Opera House on June 16. These are the members of Colorado's culinary community moving to the finals.

A spread of different kinds of wontons, dumplings and noodles at Yuan Wanton in Denver, Colorado. Penelope Wong

Originally a mobile dumpling food truck, Chef Penelope Wong's Yuan Wonton's dedicated following allowed them to open a casual eatery in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood offering Asian comfort food and, of course, delicious dumplings. Wong is one of five chefs named as finalists for the 2025 James Beard Best Chef Award for the mountain region, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Multiple orders ready to head to the table at Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction, Colorado. Josh Niernberg

Josh Niernberg is the Executive Chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction. This former pro snowboarder turned chef saw an opportunity for locally sourced cuisine in the Grand Valley and has made Bin 707 into a destination restaurant. Niernberg is one of five chefs in the country to become a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Outstanding Chef Award.

A plate of grilled Mediterranean Sea Bream garnished with black rice, rapini and cauliflower with a Meyer lemon condiment at Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder. Jeremy Papasso/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder is a local treasure. This Michelin star restaurant, created by Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey and Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, features the cuisine and culture of Friuli, Italy, and boasts over 200 varieties of wines available. It is one of four finalists for the 2025 James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award.

NY Strip Al Arriero at Alma Fonda Fina in Denver, Colorado. Alma Fonda Fina

The awards also honor new up-and-coming restaurants nationwide, and Denver's Alma Fonda Fina is on its way to the top. The contemporary Mexican fare by Executive Chef Johnny Curiel pays homage to his roots in Guadalajara and earned him a Michelin star. Alma Fonda Fina is one of ten finalists for the 2025 James Beard Best New Restaurant Award.

Roasted Apple Danish, Prosciutto and Brie Tart, Vanilla Bean CanelÃ© de Bordeaux and Vanilla Bean Spandauer of Poulette Bakeshop in Parker, Colorado. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Poulette Bakeshop in Parker is a favorite for artisanal French pastries for good reason! Pastry chef duo Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos are well-known in the culinary world, having worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants. After the pandemic hit, they moved to Colorado to be closer to family and opened Poulette. The bakery has earned the couple a place among the five finalists for the 2025 James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker Award.

Lauren Lowe garnishes a drink at the RiNo Yacht Club on March 25, 2016. Lowe has been selected as one of the top bartenders in Denver. Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The James Beard Awards don't only award the best and brightest when it comes to food, they also highlight places that excel in cocktail services, places like the Yacht Club in Denver. This sleek cocktail lounge offers spirit-based drinks, beer and wine along with dim sum-style snacks. The club, owned by McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright, is one of five finalists for the 2025 James Beard Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service Award.