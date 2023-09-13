Colorado is now home to 5 Michelin-starred restaurants in 2023, 44 restaurants recognized

The Michelin Guide Colorado 2023 is out, and our state is now home to a number of Michelin-starred restaurants. This is the first time Colorado restaurants have received Michelin-star ratings.

Five restaurants in Denver, Boulder and Aspen became one-Michelin-star establishments on Tuesday night when Michelin Guide Colorado was released.

Bosq BROOKE CASILLAS

The one-star awardees:

Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Bosq (Aspen; Contemporary cuisine)

Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine)

The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Quick and to the point, one star is defined by Michelin as, "High-quality cooking — Worth a stop."

There were four total Colorado restaurants to receive green stars. It is a rating earned by restaurants that display sustainability, according to Michelin in part, "range from the sourcing of ingredients and respecting seasonality to reducing waste and raising customer awareness."

THE WOLF'S TAYLOR/MICHELIN

The green-star awardees:

Blackbelly Market (Boulder; American cuisine)

Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine)

Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

The 2023 Michelin guide to Colorado's culinary excellence was not limited to these honored restaurants. The guide also features nine Bib Gourmand restaurants, four "Special Awards," totaling 44 Colorado restaurants recognized. Together, that's a total of 15 types of cuisine reflected in the state's guide.

Visit Michelin Guide Colorado 2023 to see the full ceremony list of awards and restaurants in Colorado.

Frasca CASEY WILSON

Brutø JEFREY FIERBERG

Bramble & Hare DOUGLAS BROWN

Beckon JONNIE SIROTEK