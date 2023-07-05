Heavy rain, severe weather postpones Colorado Rapids match, fireworks show

Before the match and fireworks show were postponed due to severe weather, thousands of fans were set to celebrate Independence Day at their favorite sports park.

Colorado Rapids fans were hyped up for what some call "the game of the year": the 4th of July game, which is always followed by a fireworks show. One couple even got engaged at the tailgate.

"Every summer, every Saturday we're here," said Sammie Paine.

"He wanted to surprise me and this is not where I would expect a proposal, but I'm not sad because it's a place that we love," said Sammie Paine.

But the threat of rain loomed over the game and the fireworks set to follow.

"I'm hoping it holds out though, it's a little gloomy, but maybe it'll just be gloomy," Paige said.

"I think they might just do a little slip," said 8-year-old Mason Rose.

Mason was hoping for a Rapids win.

He saw the fireworks for the first time at last year's game.

"I got scared the first time, and then you just hear 'boom' all of a sudden and you feel great," he said.

This year, even pouring rain and lighting delays didn't deter these loyal fans from celebrating their Fourth of July at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"Even if it's raining super duper hard, we're gonna stay, but if they can't do the fireworks, we're not gonna stay," said Mason.

Two weeks ago, a Rapids game was delayed until it was eventually canceled. There were a few loyal fans that sat there in the rain right up until midnight. Luckily, that didn't happen Tuesday, but the game was delayed for about two hours because of lighting and these fans did have to sit through some pretty heavy rain.

The Rapids' match against Portland Timbers FC, which was paused at halftime, will resume at a later date. The fireworks show was also postponed until a later date.

According to the Rapids' website, "A new fireworks show will be announced at a later date and more information will be provided in the coming days."