Colorado paddleboarder death at reservoir a reminder of life jacket importance

Strong winds are being blamed for knocking a father and his two children off a paddleboard at Chatfield Reservoir in the Jefferson County portion Monday. The children survived, but the father died, and it was confirmed he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

South Metro Fire Rescue says it has responded to five water rescues at the reservoir in 2025. But, according to Chatfield Park Manager Kris Wahlers, this is the first death on the water in 2025.

It's a grim reminder of the importance of water safety.

Families are frequenting Chatfield State Park Swimbeach during the summer days.

"We love paddleboarding," Charley Knepper told CBS Colorado.

But, in an instant, fun on the water can turn dangerous when the right safety measures are not followed at the reservoir.

On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a man in his 30s and his two children were sharing a paddleboard when a large gust of wind knocked them all into the water.

"Especially with stand-up paddleboarders, wind especially can take people off guard," Wahlers said. "They don't expect that wind to come out of nowhere. Sometimes it doesn't follow the clouds, and it can really surprise people."

While other paddleboarders rescued the children, the father did not resurface.

"We responded," Wahlers said. "I responded on the second boat, and we started our search."

Using drones and sonar, Wahlers, along with CPW and first responders, searched for the man.

"Anytime that a family's involved, that really strikes the heart cords," Wahlers said. "It's difficult."

A little after 7 p.m., the man's body was found 20 feet under water.

"Right over there, there's a line of trees. It was just over there toward the middle of the lake," Wahlers said, gesturing to where the family fell off the paddleboard, which he says was near where the father's body was recovered.

A day later, the tragedy was still on the minds of families at the swim beach.

"It definitely makes me feel really sad and how it could be me and any of my friends and their families," beachgoer Nick Baldwin said.

"It was very devastating. It was so unfortunate something like that had to happen in such a happy place," Knepper said.

Parents are reminding their kids to take safety precautions.

"I always have a life jacket on me," said Knepper, who says the incident led to safety talks among adults and children in her group.

But Wahlers says it's advice adults need to take too.

"Life jackets don't work unless you wear them," Wahlers said.

While his children were wearing life jackets, the man who died was not.

CPW officials say it's important to not only have a life jacket, but to be wearing it, not just keeping it on your board. They also urge people to be mindful of the weather and watch for wind, rain and lightning.

"A good reminder to take extra cautions even if you are a good strong swimmer," Baldwin said. "You can never be too cautious around water."