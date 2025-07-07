Man in Colorado dies after being blown off paddleboard in Chatfield State Park

A man died in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area on Monday after authorities said he fell off his paddleboard during a high wind gust at Chatfield State Park. That's according to officials from South Metro Fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who said divers and boat teams searched for and located the 30-year-old's body.

South Metro Fire

Officials said the man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he went underwater in Chatfield Reservoir late in the afternoon. He was near the swim beach when it happened.

The man was on the paddleboard with two of his children at the time, and both kids survived.

CPW said an underwater drone was used to locate the man's body.

The man's identity has not been released.

Strong wind gusts caused damage in many southern suburbs of Denver in the afternoon. Some of the gusts reached speeds of 72 mph from Highlands Ranch, Littleton up into Englewood around 1pm Monday afternoon. The winds were produced by high-based thunderstorms as colder air pushed down and out over the ground.