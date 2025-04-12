Chatfield State Park edges out Golden Gate Canyon in Colorado's favorite park contest

Chatfield State Park winds up the winner in special Colorado State Parks bracket

Chatfield State Park winds up the winner in special Colorado State Parks bracket

Chatfield State Park winds up the winner in special Colorado State Parks bracket

In a friendly showdown of Colorado's scenic treasures, Chatfield State Park has emerged as the state's favorite, narrowly surpassing Golden Gate Canyon State Park in a bracket challenge hosted by Gov. Jared Polis.

Polis announced the results on Friday from Chatfield State Park, highlighting its accessibility and amenities.

"Here you're within access of probably two hours of 85% of the population of the state," Polis said. "That's part of the secret, and just the beautiful outdoor settings, the amenities that we have."

Kayakers and paddleboarders float at Chatfield State Park in Littleton on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Chatfield State Park, located in Littleton on the southwestern edge of the Denver metro area, offers a variety of recreational activities, including e-bike rentals, which were introduced last summer through a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park, spanning over 12,000 acres northwest of Golden, is renowned for its rugged terrain, extensive trail system, and commitment to conservation. In 2024, it achieved the Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site designation, recognizing its efforts in promoting responsible recreation.

In 2024, Colorado's state parks saw over 18.9 million visitors, marking a 2% increase from the previous year, according to CPW. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass, introduced in 2023, was responsible for around 1.5 million of those and generated $39.7 million in revenue.