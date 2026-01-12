Colorado says number of people who bought contaminated gas now over 400

Colorado officials say the number of people who have filed complaints that they bought contaminated gas recently is now over 400, double the number it was on Saturday.

The complaints were filed with Colorado's Division of Oil and Public Safety about and stem from gas stations in the Denver metro area receiving contaminated fuel. A shipment of diesel gas was sold as regular unleaded gas, something that can damage a car that's supposed to only take regular gas.

"OPS continues to log and process these complaints," the Division of Oil and Public Safety said in a statement on Monday. "Inspections and fuel sample testing remain ongoing with a focus on smaller locations that may not have as robust of a claims filing process. All retailers are being encouraged to honor customer claims."

The division said it has also requested that Sinclair, the company that owns the facility in Henderson that sent out the gas, produce a list of retailers that received the contaminated fuel.

"Sinclair has not yet produced such a list, but OPS is hopeful Sinclair will release a list in the coming days," the division said on Monday.

Sinclair did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday evening.

Those who did put the fuel in their cars are being told to go to the gas station they bought it from to be reimbursed, but mechanics in the Denver metro area have told CBS News Colorado that there will likely be repairs with steep costs involved. Those could start around $1,000, but one customer said his repair bills are already at $3,200.

The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety is also encouraging impacted customers to contact them by submitting a complaint online or calling 303-866-4967.