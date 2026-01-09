Contaminated fuel pumped at some Denver metro area King Soopers gas stations, store reps say

King Soopers confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the pumps at nearly 20 of its gas stations in the Denver metro area contained contaminated fuel. That fuel was pumped into vehicles by customers.

According to a King Soopers company representative, multiple locations in Aurora, Broomfield, Littleton and other cities were impacted. Store officials said the fuel was delivered by a third-party carrier.

Once the store learned about the contaminated fuel, officials said all affected fuel lines were shut down. Teams continued to work to complete the remediation process and get the pumps back online.

King Soopers said the following locations were impacted:

• 14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

• 25701 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora

• 15109 E Colfax Ave., Aurora

• 17000 E Iliff Ave., Aurora

• 3050 S Peoria St., Aurora

• 19001 E Quincy Ave., Aurora

• 1045 S 1St St., Bennett

• 3600 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder

• 1650 30Th St., Boulder

• 12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

• 2355 W 136Th Ave., Broomfield

• 7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines

• 750 N Ridge Rd., Castle Rock

• 5125 W Florida Ave., Denver

• 11747 W Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton

• 9820 W Belleview Ave., Littleton

• 1611 Pace St., Longmont

• 12959 S Parker Rd., Parker

• 17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

King Soopers released this statement which read in part: We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disruption this has caused our customers. We understand how important reliable fuel service is, and we are committed to working directly with any impacted customers to resolve their concerns. Customers who believe they may have been impacted are encouraged to contact their local store and we will assist them promptly.