Colorado man who unknowingly bought tainted gas calls on oil companies to reimburse hundreds of those impacted

As the fallout continues from the sale of diesel-tainted unleaded gas at Denver metro gas stations, repair shops say repairs start at $1,500, but likely will be as much as $3,000 or more.

People who now must front the cost of repairs are worried that they may never get reimbursed.

Lance Strait is one of hundreds of people whose car was damaged after putting gas at a King Soopers gas station in Parker earlier this week.

"I trusted them to provide gas that wouldn't be tainted with diesel, that's kind of like a basic requirement for fuel suppliers to not have tainted fuel," said Strait.

Lance Strait says he wants the hundreds of customers who unknowingly bought contaminated gas to be reimbursed for their repairs. CBS

His car has been towed and is in the shop. So far, his repair bill is up to $3,200.

"But they're probably going to find more damage as they get into the engine," said Strait.

He thinks Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, or Sinclair should pay for repairs to his car.

Friday, state officials said customers like Strait who purchased tainted fuel should reach out to the station they bought it from to begin the process of being reimbursed for expenses they may have.

Strait says he's done just that, and the King Soopers station said an insurance company will reach out to him.

"But we've heard nothing from the insurance company on what their plan is," said Strait.

He says he's been told that he will likely have to pay out of pocket for the repair, then get reimbursed, which makes him feel uneasy about ever getting paid.

"It made me feel like they're not helping us," said Strait.

He says he also hopes someone will also cover the costs of his tow bill and temporary transportation because he has to commute to Denver for work.

"Maybe they'll step up and rent cars for those of us who had this happen to them, but I'm not going to hold my breath on that one," said Strait.

He says at this point it's the only thing that can make up for the damage and trouble this has caused him.

"I hope that Kroger and the other suppliers, Costco, whoever else has sold this tainted gas, is going to do right to their customers and take care of us," Strait said.

Kroger did release a statement saying in part, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disruption this has caused our customers. We understand how important reliable fuel service is, and we are committed to working directly with any impacted customers to resolve their concerns. Customers who believe they may have been impacted are encouraged to contact their local store and we will assist them promptly."

The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety is also encouraging impacted customers to contact them by submitting a complaint online or calling 303-866-4967.