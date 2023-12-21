Colorado man sentenced to 55 years after shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured near Colfax and Verbena

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a man was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Dexter Martinez, 25, and two others are accused of killing one person and wounding five others on Nov. 1, 2022, in a shooting that occurred on Colfax and Verbena in East Denver.

Dexter Martinez Denver Police

Denver police said a shotspotter alert was received, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified Allen Dawkins, 31, as the one who died from the shooting.

RELATED: Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins

The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins.

CBS

Police said the suspects were in one vehicle driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns, and then got back into the vehicle and sped away.

CBS

They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away.

Investigators said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard several hours after the shooting.

RELATED: Dexter Martinez arrested in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting

The shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing.