Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins, suspect search continues

The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound.

CBS

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday.

The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins.

CBS

Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the suspects were in one vehicle driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns and then got back into the vehicle and sped away. They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard several hours after the shooting.

CBS

Police continue to search for the suspects in the deadly shooting.

Tuesday's shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing earlier this year.