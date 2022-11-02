Found: SUV used by suspects in shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured; suspect search continues

The SUV used by the suspects in Tuesday afternoon's shooting that left one dead and five others injured has been located. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard.

CBS

The vehicle was unoccupied. The search for the suspects in the deadly shooting continued Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax.

Denver Police

Six people were shot and one person was killed. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being one of the men. The victims have not been identified.

Two of those injured in the shooting, an adult female and an adult female, had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning. Three victims remain hospitalized and according to Denver police, they are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators are piecing together events leading up to the shooting.

CBS

Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark said the area of the shooting is considered a "high-crime" area that already has a large presence of uniformed and undercover police officers.

He said the suspects were in one vehicle driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns and then got back into the vehicle and sped away. They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away.

Tuesday's shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing earlier this year.