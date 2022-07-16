Ma Kaing dies in Denver shooting on Xenia Street, 'contributed so much to the community'

A woman died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.

Outside of the Hidden Brook Apartments on Xenia street sits a small memorial with Ma Kaing's sandals.

"She's like an innocent civilian," said Hlaing Than, who's known Kaing for 10 years. "She was always active, very kind, and helpful to other people. She's always positive."

Ma Kaing via CBS

Friends and neighbors told CBS4 Kaing was the victim who was shot and killed on Friday night outside of the complex. While police have released few details on the incident, community members said she was an unintended target in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It was a random bullet, from an automatic weapon that was in Freedom Park across the street," said Sharon Knight, the president and CEO of Hope Communities. "It was egregious that this should happen to anyone, and especially to someone who contributed so much to the community."

Hope Communities is a nonprofit that helps place families in affordable housing. Kaing lived in the Hidden Brook Apartments which is owned by the organization. The Burmese mother of four was on the neighborhood association board. She came to the U.S. as a refugee. She had also just opened up her own restaurant.

"The 20-year-old son was holding her in his arms, as she was dying, and he called 911 five times," Knight said.

Multiple neighbors told CBS4 that they and family members tried calling 911 numerous times, but they said dispatchers hung up on them. While EMTs did eventually arrive to help Kaing, they said the wait was too long.

"They wonder if this is because of where this neighborhood is or because there are a lot of people of color. They say, 'They don't care about people like us,'" Knight explained.

Kaing's friends are now calling for more security and police presence so that no one else has to bury a loved one like this.

"Something is really wrong," Than said. "We're really sad about her, and we're going to miss her."

CBS4 reached out to the city of Denver to ask about the 911 response. Andrew Dameron, a spokesperson with the City of Denver, said it's not policy for dispatchers to hang up on callers, but they are currently looking into these claims. Knight said Kaing did not have life insurance, so the community is trying to raise funds for her funeral expenses. Monday night the community will host a memorial for Kaing at the complex.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

