Colorado snowstorm slamming Denver and the Front Range, and worst is yet to come

Record rainfall in Denver on Wednesday (0.80 inches) quickly transitioned into snow by early Thursday morning. And after an expected lull in the snow after sunrise, heavier snow will redevelop later in the day.

CBS Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather Day through 6 a.m. Friday when a Winter Storm Warning is set to expire.

As expected, there are already enormous snow reports in the foothills with 30 inches as of 6 a.m. at Eldora Ski Area and 26 inches reported in nearby Nederland.

Snow reports as of 6am on Thursday, March 14 CBS

The big snow could be tempting for skiers and snowboarders but travel is strongly discouraged in the high country and will be impossible in many areas through early Friday.

Once the heavier snow returns in the metro area by Thursday afternoon, snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour.

Brad Sills took this photo before daybreak on Thursday in Idaho Springs as Colorado's mountains were getting hit hard by a snowstorm. Brad Sills

For most neighborhoods around Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Broomfield, Boulder, Longmont, and surrounding areas, additional snowfall will range between 8 and 12 inches. There will be a sharp cut-off going north and east with under 6 inches of additional snow expected for Fort Collins, Brighton, DIA, and the I-76 corridor northeast of Denver. And even less is expected for Greeley and much of Weld County.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Denver's airport had still measured no snow. That will eventually change but DIA will end up with far less snow than downtown.

CBS

Meanwhile, travel will become extremely difficult in Douglas County and most of Jefferson County where 10-15 inches of additional snow is expected through Friday morning. The highway 285 corridor above Morrison, I-70 above Golden, and Highway 34 and 36 above 6,500 feet will get another 15-25 inches of snow!

Some areas in the foothills will exceed 4 feet of snow.

The good news with this storm is the center of it is hundreds of miles away and therefore wind will not be a big factor in most areas. Gusts could still reach up to 35 mph, but blizzard conditions are not expected.

First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch measures the snowfall in Castle Rock. CBS

Once the snow ends early Friday, mostly dry but cool conditions will prevail through St. Patrick's Day weekend.