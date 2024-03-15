Watch CBS News
Snowstorm comes to an end across Colorado, many digging out from a foot or more of snow

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Snow comes to an end as we warm into the weekend
Colorado weather: Snow comes to an end as we warm into the weekend 02:25

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been allowed to expire as snow comes to an end Friday morning. Many areas around Colorado will be digging out from 1 ft or more of heavy wet snow.

The foothills and high country picked up a considerable amount of snow all beginning Wednesday night. One of the highest reports coming from Nederland, where 53" of snow fell! Other reports from the foothills range from 48" in Aspen Springs, to 27" in Evergreen.

foothills-snow-totals.png

Down into the Denver metro area, several places received almost 2 ft of snow, while Denver International Airport only reported 5.7" by Friday morning.

metro-snow-totals.png

Several Douglas County and Boulder County neighborhoods reported over 20" of snow, while some neighborhoods in Arapahoe and Adams counties received less than 10" of snow.

snow-totals-adams-county.png
snow-totals-arapahoe-county.png

While snow ends Friday, temperatures won't warm much. Highs will climb into the upper 30s, to low 40s. By the weekend more warmth builds as sunshine returns!

weekend-forecast.png
Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 8:42 AM MDT

