Snowstorm comes to an end across Colorado, many digging out from a foot or more of snow

Colorado weather: Snow comes to an end as we warm into the weekend

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been allowed to expire as snow comes to an end Friday morning. Many areas around Colorado will be digging out from 1 ft or more of heavy wet snow.

The foothills and high country picked up a considerable amount of snow all beginning Wednesday night. One of the highest reports coming from Nederland, where 53" of snow fell! Other reports from the foothills range from 48" in Aspen Springs, to 27" in Evergreen.

Down into the Denver metro area, several places received almost 2 ft of snow, while Denver International Airport only reported 5.7" by Friday morning.

Several Douglas County and Boulder County neighborhoods reported over 20" of snow, while some neighborhoods in Arapahoe and Adams counties received less than 10" of snow.



While snow ends Friday, temperatures won't warm much. Highs will climb into the upper 30s, to low 40s. By the weekend more warmth builds as sunshine returns!