Continuing safety concerns with Colorado snowstorm lead some school districts to cancel classes on Friday

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

At least two Colorado school districts have decided to cancel classes on Friday. The decisions were announced by the Douglas County School District and Cherry Creek School District -- both in the southern part of the Denver metro area -- at midday on Thursday as heavy snow fell and a Winter Storm Warning was in effect.

Snow fell across Douglas County on Thursday.

The snowstorm started dropping wet snow overnight and will fall all through the day on Thursday and into Friday morning in the area. Roads are snow-covered and icy and snowplows are facing a big challenge getting to side streets.

Douglas County and Cherry Creek are among the majority of school districts in the Denver metro area and on the Front Range where classes are canceled on Thursday.

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 11:57 AM MDT

