Heavy, wet snow means possibility of fallen trees, downed limbs in Denver metro area

The heavy, wet snow hitting the Denver metro area and Front Range is causing some fallen trees and downed tree limbs. The biggest winter storm to hit Colorado's Front Range in at least 3 years will hammer the Denver area through Friday morning.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Director Amy Ford called this storm one that rarely happens, "Tier 4 level for us is heavy accumulation, major drifting potential, several days of clearance, active work on our pass or our cycles where we are doing more than one day of response and how we're putting that together."

In addition to a road-clearing plan, DOTI also urged residents to be aware of their neighbors and help shovel sidewalks for those who are unable to. Ford also said there are other risks associated with this type of storm.

"When we look at heavy snow like this, the idea of falling trees or downed power lines is something that is a risk and we want to make sure that you are aware of where you are," said Ford.

In Denver, "Property owners are responsible for downed trees and branches on their private property and within the adjacent public right-of-way."

In other instances, where emergency removal of a fallen tree or branch is needed to clear a street, residents are urged to call 311 to report the specific address of the location.

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

Be aware:

Wind can cause limbs to break and fall at any time, especially those already damaged or hanging

Make sure the tree is safe and clear of all utility lines; DO NOT attempt to move limbs or a tree if a utility line is touching the tree or is within contact distance (see below for more information on downed power lines)

DO NOT attempt to climb trees or use a ladder to reach higher limbs

Downed trees and branches:

If emergency removal of a fallen tree or branch is needed to clear a street, call 311 to report the specific address of the location. The city will evaluate and prioritize the removal of the obstruction, and when necessary, will remove the encumbrance with the cost of the work billed to the responsible property owner

Property owners are responsible for pruning and cleaning up debris from trees located on private property and within the public right of way adjacent to their property; DO NOT relocate branches to parkways or other public areas

Residents can download a list of licensed and insured tree care contractors here

Disposal of Tree Branches:

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure collects a limited number of branches as part of its regular extra trash collection service to residents

Branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter, and they must be cut into lengths of 4 feet or less, bundled and tied, and weigh no more than 50 pounds

Denver residents may also drop off branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off center located near East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street; find more information, including hours of operation

During emergency events, city contractors and crews may leave cleared debris to the side and will return to remove it

Downed power lines/cables:

Stay clear of downed lines and report them immediately to Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999. If a power line is in contact with any object, stay away and call 911 immediately

Anyone who witnesses an emergency that requires an immediate response should always call 911

Find more storm and tree damage resources.