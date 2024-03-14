800+ flights canceled out of Denver International Airport Thursday as winter storm brings more snow
Denver International Airport had the most canceled flights of any airport in the U.S. on Thursday. There were more than 800 canceled flights out of DIA on Thursday.
The biggest winter storm to hit Colorado's Front Range in at least 3 years will hammer the Denver area through Friday morning.
Three of the largest airline carriers in Colorado issued travel advisories in advance of the storm system. Many travelers made changes to their travel plans before the snow started falling on Wednesday night.
PHOTO GALLERY: March 14 Snowstorm
DIA posted on X that its operations and maintenance teams have been busy pretreating runways and deicing planes. The airport has more than 90 pieces of snow removal equipment at its disposal.
There are 86 delays listed for Thursday at DIA. Passengers are urged to check with their airline to confirm their flight status before leaving for DIA.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads during the storm.