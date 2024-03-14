800+ flights canceled out of Denver International Airport Thursday as winter storm brings more snow

Many travelers at Denver International Airport are having to deal with disrupted trips

Many travelers at Denver International Airport are having to deal with disrupted trips

Many travelers at Denver International Airport are having to deal with disrupted trips

Denver International Airport had the most canceled flights of any airport in the U.S. on Thursday. There were more than 800 canceled flights out of DIA on Thursday.

While the storm hasn't (yet) been felt at DEN nearly as much as other parts of the Front Range, our operations and maintenance teams have been busy pre-treating runways and deicing planes.



We have over 90 pieces of snow removal equipment at the ready! #cowx pic.twitter.com/zg314XDXZV — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 14, 2024

The biggest winter storm to hit Colorado's Front Range in at least 3 years will hammer the Denver area through Friday morning.

Three of the largest airline carriers in Colorado issued travel advisories in advance of the storm system. Many travelers made changes to their travel plans before the snow started falling on Wednesday night.

PHOTO GALLERY: March 14 Snowstorm

DIA

DIA posted on X that its operations and maintenance teams have been busy pretreating runways and deicing planes. The airport has more than 90 pieces of snow removal equipment at its disposal.

CBS

There are 86 delays listed for Thursday at DIA. Passengers are urged to check with their airline to confirm their flight status before leaving for DIA.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads during the storm.