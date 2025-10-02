Player wins $3 million jackpot prize in Colorado Lotto+ drawing

Someone is $3 million richer after winning big in the Colorado Lotto+ drawing on Wednesday night.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at a Safeway in Conifer and is worth $3,071,596. The player matched all six numbers, which were 7, 15, 17, 28, 30 and 31.

The odds of winning the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot prize are listed as 1:3.8 million.

If the winner decides to take the lump sum, the cash value of the prize is about $1.5 million. To claim the prize, the winner must submit their signed ticket online, mail a completed claim form with the signed ticket to Colorado Lotto+, or visit one of the four lottery claims centers in person.

In an interview with CBS, financial advisor Rob Wilson said the first step for any winner should be to make a copy or take a picture of the winning ticket to prove it is in their possession, then consult with an attorney and an accountant to determine how to claim the prize.

As part of the Colorado Open Records Act, Colorado Lotto+ is required to release the winner's first name and last initial, hometown, and how much they won in the game they played. However, winners can choose not to have their photo taken.

Profits from the Colorado Lotto+ go towards Great Outdoors Colorado, Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Building Excellent Schools Today fund.