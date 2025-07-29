Watch CBS News
Jury begins deliberating in murder trial for James Craig, Colorado dentist accused of killing wife

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Closing arguments begin in James Craig murder trial
The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of James Craig, the Colorado dentist accused of poisoning and killing his wife.

Closing arguments in the case spanned Monday into Tuesday morning, and the jury began deliberating just before 1 p.m.

Craig is charged with the murder of his wife, Angela, in 2023 by putting poisonous arsenic in her protein shakes.

Investigators say his internet browsing history included search terms like "How to make murder look like a heart attack?" "Is there such thing as an undetectable poison?" and "How long does it take to die from arsenic poisoning?"

1-james-craig-trial-frame-511.png
James Craig, center, is seen during opening statements of his murder trial on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Craig accused of killing his wife by poisoning in 2023. CBS

Prosecutors argued that James Craig had multiple affairs during his marriage and that he feared the financial and reputational impacts of a possible divorce.

His defense attorney, Ashley Witham, suggested during opening arguments that Angela's death may have been a suicide, saying the case is not as "cut and dry" as the prosecution claims.

He's been charged with the following:

  1. First-degree murder
  2. Solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence
  3. Solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence
  4. Solicitation to commit first-degree perjury
  5. Solicitation to commit first-degree murder
  6. Solicitation to commit first-degree perjury

The solicitation to commit murder charge stems from allegations that he sought a fellow jail inmate to kill an investigator in his case, investigators said.

If convicted, James Craig faces a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as Colorado doesn't have the death penalty.

