Opening statements begin in trial of Aurora dentist charged with wife's murder

The trial for an Aurora dentist accused of killing his wife began Tuesday morning in Arapahoe County. Prosecutors say James Craig, 47, poisoned his wife's protein shakes because of financial troubles and an affair with another woman.

"This is Angela Craig on one of the last days of her life," said prosecutor Ryan Brackley during his opening statement, showing a photo of the 43-year-old mother in a hospital bed.

Using a handful of photos of Angela in the hospital, the prosecution opened their case against the man they believe killed his wife of 23 years. Brackley said the mother of six was poisoned multiple times, including while she was in the hospital in March 2023.

James Craig, center, is seen during opening statements of his murder trial on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Craig accused of killing his wife by poisoning in 2023. CBS

"He went into that room to murder her, to deliberately and intentionally end her life with a fatal dose of cyanide," Brackley said of James Craig.

Citing money issues and infidelity as a motive, Brackley said the dentist poisoned his wife using a mix of arsenic, cyanide, and tetrahydrozoline -- a medicine commonly found in eyedrops, like the Visine that James Craig allegedly purchased in bulk. Among the evidence the jury will see in the weeks-long trial, said the prosecution, is James Craig's online research for those items and ways to hide a murder.

"Those internet searches -- 'How to make a murder look like a heart attack,'" he said.

James Craig is seen in a 2023 booking image. Aurora Police

However, the defense argues investigators used "tunnel vision" when they arrested James Craig, and said the case is based on "speculation and assumption." Defense attorney Ashley Witham told the jury they do not dispute that James Craig was having an affair, but argued that that's not a motive because he'd had numerous affairs throughout the marriage.

"You may not like him, you may not think he's a good husband," Witham said in her opening statement, "but that's not what you're here to decide."

James Craig's attorney described the case as "about a lot of things that are broken." That includes the investigation, the defendant, and Angela. Witham told the jury Angela was a struggling mother, and her death may have been a suicide, saying the case is not as "cut and dry" as the prosecution claims.

"This case, from the very beginning, started with blinders," she said. "So, as the defense, we're going to ask you to remove the blinders from this case and to look at everything."

James Craig has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, among other charges, which include solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.