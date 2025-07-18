Aurora detective testifies numerous searches about poison were found on computer of dentist accused of murdering wife

Detective says on the stand numerous searches about poison were found on dentist's computer

Detective says on the stand numerous searches about poison were found on dentist's computer

Detective says on the stand numerous searches about poison were found on dentist's computer

The trial for the Aurora dentist accused of murdering his wife is heading into a second week.

Prosecutors say James Craig poisoned his wife in several ways including by adding poison to her protein shakes. They say his motive was financial trouble and an affair with another woman.

Dr. James Craig Facebook

A detective who was on the stand for most of the day on Friday talked about the search history of a computer connected to Craig that included questions like, "How to make murder look like a heart attack?" "Is there such thing as an indetectable poison?" ad "How long does it take to die from arsenic poisoning?"

Craig's defense argues investigators have had tunnel vision from the beginning and in opening statements described Craig's wife, Angela, as a struggling mother, saying her death may have been a suicide.

The same detective who reviewed the computer's search history testified that they also examined Angela's phone. The detective says in the days and weeks before her death she was searching for answers about a sudden onset of health problems including headiness, chills, mini-seizures and cold lips.

The prosecution asked the detective if they found any searches about poison, self-harm or depression on the device, to which she replied "No."

The remainder of her testimony focused on text messages between the couple including one where Angela Craig tells her husband, "I feel drugged," his response, "For the record, I didn't drug you."

Friday's day of trial ended with Craig's business partner taking the stand and answering questions about the accused man's financial trouble. He was also asked about a confrontation he had with Craig where he questioned why he had potassium cyanide delivered to the dental office.