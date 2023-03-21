Watch CBS News
Friends stunned by dentist's arrest in wife's murder: "Praying for the kids because they lost both parents"

By Rick Sallinger

/ CBS Colorado

Neighbors are reacting to the arrest of James Craig in connection to his wife Angela's death. Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning by Aurora police officers and remains in custody on charges of first-degree murder.

james-toliver-craig.jpg
Aurora Police

"I keep praying for the kids because they lost both parents at the same time," said neighbor Karen Lucero. 

Karen and Michael Lucero had been friends with Angela and James Craig. 

"I got a card and put together some money for the family. I haven't given them yet because I just found out what really happened," said Lucero. 

In court documents, police say Angela Craig went to the hospital on several occasions after drinking a protein shake made by her husband who was a dentist. 

dentist-poison-text.jpg
Aurora Police

At one point after becoming ill, Angela texted her husband "I feel drugged." He replied, "Just for the record I didn't drug you."

Lucero said she recently ran into Craig who told her, "She blacked out on Monday. I took her to the hospital and she's been in a coma ever since and they're taking her off respiratory tomorrow."

Investigators believe that Craig had "gone to great lengths to try and end his wife's life" and that he had ordered multiple poisons, researched online how much poison to use to kill a human and whether arsenic was detectable in an autopsy, in the days leading up to her death.   

dentist-arsenic-purchase-copy.jpg
Aurora Police

Lucero told CBS News Colorado that she was stunned by her friend's death and the arrest of Craig. 

"She would take off her shirt if she had to. That's just the kind of person she is," said Lucero.

Craig appeared in court Monday morning where he was advised of the charges that led to his arrest.       

First published on March 20, 2023 / 5:59 PM

