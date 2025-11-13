Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asks President Trump to issue major disaster declaration for October floods

In October, flooding in western Colorado caused over $13,000,000 in damage to public infrastructure and prompted temporary evacuations for hundreds of residents. Now, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is asking President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to issue a major disaster declaration to help the affected communities recover.

"Heavy rains unleashed historic flooding across southwestern Colorado, overwhelming rivers, destroying roads and bridges, and damaging critical water and wastewater infrastructure. Today, I am formally requesting federal FEMA support to supplement our ongoing recovery efforts. Damage from these floods has devastated families, local economies, and essential public systems. Colorado is asking the federal government to join us in partnership so we can help La Plata, Archuleta, and Mineral Counties recover as quickly and safely as possible," said Governor Polis.

A photo shot from one of CBS News Colorado's drones shows flood damage in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, a day after the San Juan River overflowed. CBS

Local officials declared emergencies on Oct. 11, requesting state assistance, which Polis approved the following day when he declared a disaster emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan. That unlocked $6 million in state funding for flood response and recovery, but the damage is extensive.

Flood waters breached levees, washed out roadways, triggered the evacuation of nearly 400 homes in southwest Colorado, and damaged the water infrastructure in Pagosa Springs. Officials said the historic flood left debris flows and sediment deposits that are rechanneling the waterways near residents in Vallecito Creek, the Piedra River and the San Juan River Basin. Those are now creating long-term risks for those living in the area, they added.

"Archuleta County has been involved in two declared emergencies over the course of the last 90 days. On October 11th, Archuleta County sustained unprecedented flooding due to tropical storm Priscilla and 36 hours later, tropical storm Raymond. Individually, each storm accounted for the 3rd and 4th highest ever recorded events since 1911, with 1927 being the most recent prior highest flood event. As a resilient county with limited resources and funding available, we are truly grateful for the support that Governor Polis has shown us in the last few months. We strongly support the Governor's request for a Major Disaster Declaration to unlock FEMA support and federal assistance to augment Archuleta County's recovery efforts," said Archuleta County Sheriff Mike Le Roux.

Firefighter Chris Canawa, with Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, walks through floodwater at Vallecito Reservoir after checking on residents of a house being evacuated near Bayfield, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP

FEMA said the flooding caused $13,820,036 in damage to public infrastructure, primarily to roads and bridges. They said over 60 miles of road, culverts, drainage structures and embankments were destroyed or damaged, as well as many parks, riverwalks and recreation areas. Floods also impacted the water control facilities at Big Meadows Reservoir and caused sewer system failures in Pagosa Springs and the San Juan River Village Metro District. FEMA said widespread debris removal is needed, and they expect damage totals to continue to rise as they continue assessing the damage.

La Plata County officials said they are concerned for the safety of their communities and voiced support for Polis's request to FEMA.

"La Plata County is grateful for Governor Polis's action seeking to unlock FEMA resources to help repair the public infrastructure affected by the October flooding events in Southwest Colorado. The storms caused significant damage to county roads and bridges that provide essential access to our communities, and ensuring their safety going forward is of critical concern to the county. Gov. Polis' request for FEMA support for this vital and unanticipated work is much needed and appreciated," said Marsha Porter-Norton, Chair of the La Plata County Board of County Commissioners.