What we know about historic floods in two southwestern Colorado communities

Floods pounded two communities in southwestern Colorado over the weekend and more rain is forecast over the next two nights. New mandatory evacuations have also been ordered near Pagosa Springs ahead of forecasted rain.

Vallecito, an unincorporated community in La Plata County, and the town of Pagosa Springs in Archuleta County, are recovering from the floods that damaged dozens of homes and at least one major tourism business. Thankfully, as of Monday evening, no deaths or major injuries were reported as a result of the flooding.

Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Jeff Hurd, the congressman whose district includes both areas, are monitoring the conditions and working to direct resources to help those impacted.

"I am getting regular updates on the devastating flooding in Southwest Colorado," Polis said on Sunday. "My heart is with evacuees and those who experienced loss."

Polis also issued a verbal emergency disaster declaration on Sunday, which he says will open up federal assistance and funding to help those impacted.

Where is the flooding?

Vallecito is an unincorporated community in La Plata County on the southern bank of the Vallecito Reservoir, about 21 miles northeast of Durango, about 330 miles southwest of Denver, and about 30 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

Pagosa Springs is about 53 miles east in Archuleta County, about 10 miles south of where the East Fork and West Fork of the San Juan River come together, about 275 miles southwest of Denver, and about 28 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

In Vallecito, Fire Protection District Chief Bruce Evans said at a community meeting on Monday evening that he was alerted to an increase in the flow of the Vallecito Creek Channel by automated gauges early Saturday. Around 11 a.m. that morning, the levee on the west side of Vallecito Creek was breached by water, he said.

Firefighter Chris Canawa, with Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, walks through floodwater at Vallecito Reservoir after checking on residents of a house being evacuated near Bayfield, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP

In Pagosa Springs, the San Juan River overflowed through the entirety of downtown. The next day, the water levels were still visibly high.

Video taken by onlookers showed the river rushing violently through town, with street signs and many of the hot springs at the popular Springs Resort and Spa, almost completely submerged.

Are evacuation orders in place?

Mandatory evacuations are in place on the south side of the San Juan River Village, about 6 miles north of Pagosa Springs, as of Monday evening.

Near Vallecito, evacuation zones 1, 3, and 4 on the north and northeast side of the reservoir are under mandatory evacuation notices as of Monday evening. Zone 2, which covers an area southeast, west, northwest, and further north, is under pre-evacuation status, meaning evacuation orders are likely, but voluntary evacuations are strongly recommended at the moment.

You can check a live map of evacuation zones here. If the link doesn't work, copy and paste the following into your browser: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/9f33361d194a4af0811051b756b50238/page/N_-Vallecito-Flood-Evac-Map

La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith said the goal is to get people home on Tuesday, but weather conditions and other factors will ultimately determine how safe it is for people to return.

How many homes have been damaged?

While it's too early to offer totals, officials have shed light on at least some of the damage so far.

In Vallecito, at least 90 homes were damaged by floodwaters. Two homes have already been ruled a total loss due to the creek washing out underneath them.

Temporary sunny conditions allowed La Plata County officials to begin damage assessment in the area, but more rain, forecast for Monday night, is putting a pause on the efforts to focus on possible search and rescue efforts, if needed.

There was no immediate word on the impact on homes in Pagosa Springs, but a number of residents who live near the river placed sandbags near their doors ahead of the floods.

What was the impact on the hot springs resort?

In Pagosa Springs, as of Monday evening, the most heavily impacted business was the Pagosa Springs Resort & Spa.

Resort workers placed sandbags around the grounds, but many were quickly overwhelmed by the rising river. Videos on social media, several of which have since gone viral, showed umbrellas and patio furniture submerged in floodwaters.

Despite that, resort officials said losses were minimal. Of the resort's 50 pools, 10 had to be drained and cleaned, but the other 40 reopened Sunday. Guests were given free access to the resort's premium area due to the closures.

A photo shot from one of CBS News Colorado's drones shows flood damage in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, a day after the San Juan River overflowed. The Springs Resort and Spa is seen in the foreground. CBS

"The rain started Saturday morning and didn't let up," said Jesse Hensel, the resort's marketing manager. "Everybody came out and lent a helping hand. People were getting in the water, pulling out chairs, pulling out logs as soon as it started rising up. It was really, truly a team effort."

Hensel said the resort's team is preparing for another round of storms expected Monday, but hopes the next system won't be as severe.

"It's too early to tell the full impact," he said. The resort is also still assessing whether its 20-year-old pond fish survived the flood.

Why did this happen and should residents expect more rain?

Two different tropical systems brought heavy rainfall, which led to the flooding, according to local officials and meteorologists with the National Weather Service and CBS News Colorado. Remnants of Hurricane Priscilla and remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Raymond have dumped rain on western and southwestern Colorado.

A few notable rainfall totals include:

Wolf Creek Pass: 6.30 inches

Weminuche: 5.60 inches

Vallecito: 5.20 inches

Stump Lakes: 5.00 inches

Pagosa Springs Airport: 3.10 inches

Durango Airport: 2.50 inches

Rain gauges above Vallecito Lake registered 3-5 inches of precipitation across the area on Oct. 10 and 11 and the National Weather Service has forecasted an additional 2-4 inches of rain still possible.

The sheer amount of rain, rising waters, and, in Vallecito, the breach of the levees, caused floodwaters to rush through those areas.

Flood Watches remain in effect through noon Tuesday for portions of southwest Colorado. Three Flood Warnings have also been issued:

CBS

The chance of significant rain also remains high through Wednesday for both areas, with thunderstorms forecast for Monday night in Pagosa Springs.

Where can impacted people get help?

The Red Cross of Colorado is helping impacted people. You can contact them at 303-722-7474 or 719-632-3563.

In Vallecito, an emergency call center has been set up. You can call it at 970-385-8700.

In Pagosa Springs, the Ross Aragon Community Center at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. has been opened as an emergency shelter for displaced residents.