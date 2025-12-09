Today is Colorado Gives Day, and more than 66,000 people have contributed so far

It is Colorado's largest single day of giving and a leading giving day nationally.

At a time when many nonprofits are facing decreased funding, rising costs and growing demand, generous Coloradans are opening their hearts to make donations on Colorado Gives Day, with contributions already made by more than 66,000 people early Tuesday to 4,300 organizations. With donations starting at $5 and going all the way up through large donations made through IRAs or donor advised funds, everyone has the opportunity to make an impact.

Since Nov. 1, CBS Colorado has featured organizations across the state seeking funding to further their missions. Whether the focus is on food insecurity, preserving the state's history, the environment, animal welfare, veterans or disabilities, it is easy to give and to find the causes that you care most about, in your neighborhood, or around the state.

This is the 16th Colorado Gives Day. Prior to the launch of the statewide movement in 2010, Colorado ranked 30th in the nation for giving, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The state now ranks sixth. Since its 2010 launch, Coloradans have raised more than half a billion dollars through Colorado Gives Day, including $54.8 million in 2024 alone.

The secure online platform -- at coloradogives.org -- features thousands of verified Colorado nonprofits, all of which have been vetted to confirm their charitable status and that they are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.