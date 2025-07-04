Watch CBS News
Some Colorado firefighters travel west to California to help with battle against Madre Fire

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A crew from Evergreen Fire Rescue in Colorado was assigned to fight a wildfire that has been growing quickly in California. They've already arrived at the site of the Madre Fire, which is located in the Los Padres National Forest in the central part of the state.

Evergreen Fire Rescue

 It is more than 70,000 acres and is the largest fire in California so far this year.

The EFR crew and their Engine 183 was working on protecting a home after they arrived. A barn on that property was destroyed.

Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling the fire.

