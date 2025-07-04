Some Colorado firefighters travel west to California to help with battle against Madre Fire

Evergreen, Colorado, firefighters travel to California to fight the Madre Fire

A crew from Evergreen Fire Rescue in Colorado was assigned to fight a wildfire that has been growing quickly in California. They've already arrived at the site of the Madre Fire, which is located in the Los Padres National Forest in the central part of the state.

Evergreen Fire Rescue

It is more than 70,000 acres and is the largest fire in California so far this year.

The EFR crew and their Engine 183 was working on protecting a home after they arrived. A barn on that property was destroyed.

Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling the fire.