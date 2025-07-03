Madre Fire burning over 35,000 acres in California, largest in the state this year

A wildfire broke out in California Wednesday and rapidly spread to burn over 35,000 acres, making it the largest in the state this year, according to state fire officials.

"With the current weather, terrain, and fuels conditions this fire has seen exponential growth in less than 24 hours," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The fire began in the Los Padres National Forest, nearly two acres of federally managed land area in Central California, and has prompted evacuation orders, warnings, and highway closures in residential San Luis Obispo County around 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Earlier this year the Palisades and Eaton Fires killed 30 people and burned 23,707 acres and 14,021 acres. The fires destroyed more than 12,000 acres and forced around 200,000 residents to evacuate the Los Angeles area.

The Madre fire in California rapidly spread to 35,530 acres in less than 24 hours, officials said. Bureau Of Land Management

Cal Fire has deployed air crews and ground resources to assist the Forest Service, as it is spreading off federal land and "now moving toward state areas," according to Governor Newsom's office. The state is "operating in Unified Command with our federal and local partners to protect lives, property, and communities," Newsom's office added.

The Bureau of Land Management and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said they are working alongside fire personnel. Cal Fire officials said the Madre Fire is 5% contained and threatened 50 structures, and they are not yet aware of any injuries or damage.

Smoke from the fire is spreading over Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire's website said.