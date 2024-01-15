Marade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes on in Denver despite cold & snow

The 40th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is taking place in Denver on Monday, despite extremely cold temperatures and snowfall.

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, speaks to the crowd on Monday morning. CBS

Vern L. Howard, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told CBS Colorado over the holiday weekend that the cold wouldn't hold them back from marching and honoring King's legacy.

In 1989 the event was canceled due to the weather, however, at least 500 people still marched, including Howard.

"When we think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the marching he did, it was against fire hoses, biting dogs, the threat of death, just so we can have civil rights," said Howard.