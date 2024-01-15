Watch CBS News
Local News

Marade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes on in Denver despite cold & snow

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The 40th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is taking place in Denver on Monday, despite extremely cold temperatures and snowfall.

marade.jpg
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, speaks to the crowd on Monday morning.  CBS

Vern L. Howard, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told CBS Colorado over the holiday weekend that the cold wouldn't hold them back from marching and honoring King's legacy.

In 1989 the event was canceled due to the weather, however, at least 500 people still marched, including Howard.

"When we think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the marching he did, it was against fire hoses, biting dogs, the threat of death, just so we can have civil rights," said Howard. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 10:38 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.