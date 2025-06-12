Federal judge in Colorado transfers immigration case for family of Boulder terror attack suspect

A federal judge in Colorado has decided to transfer the immigration case involving the wife and children of the suspect in the Boulder terror attack.

Days after authorities said Mohamed Soliman attacked marchers with Molotov cocktails while they were holding a peaceful walk to bring awareness to Israeli hostages in Gaza, Soliman's wife, Hayem El Gamal, and five children were taken into ICE custody.

Soliman and his family migrated to the U.S. from Egypt in August 2022. The Department of Homeland Security said he overstayed his visa and had filed for asylum that September.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said his family was set for expedited removal, but a federal judge temporarily blocked immigration officials from deporting them. They are currently being held in an ICE facility in Dilley, Texas.

A hearing was scheduled for June 13, which was vacated on Thursday. Judge Gordon Gallagher maintained the restraining order on deporting the family but transferred the case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

The judge raised concerns about the family receiving due process, stating, "If Respondents had resorted to expedited removal and summarily deported Ms. El Gamal and her children to Egypt (as the Government expressly threatened to do), Respondents likely would have violated Ms. El Gamal's and her children's due process rights. But the Government is constitutionally obligated to provide due process."