Colorado police responding to attack at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall, multiple injured

Colorado police are responding to what they called an attack at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall that left multiple people injured.

Authorities said the violent incident happened at 13th Street and Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon. Police asked everyone to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

Pearl Street Mall evacuation zone Boulder Police Department

Boulder police said officers are evacuating the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine as they investigate what happened. "PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA," the department tweeted at 3:08 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the incident as a terrorist attack and said around 3:30 p.m. that FBI agents are at the scene.

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, "This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release." The group met at 1 p.m. at Pearl Street and 8th Street to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back with a stop at the courthouse for a video.

Video shows what appears to be a burn scar in front of the old courthouse and a person being taken away on a stretcher. Photos from a viewer show a shirtless man at the scene being detained by police.

The Boulder Police Department has not yet released further details. This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.