Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband. The Republican representing Colorado Congressional District 3 filed the petition for divorce from Jayson Boebert last month.
Boebert narrowly lost the U.S. House seat by 546 votes last November to Democrat Adam Frisch. He has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.
In March, Boebert, 36, announced that she is going to become a grandmother.
