Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband

Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband. The Republican representing Colorado Congressional District 3 filed the petition for divorce from Jayson Boebert last month.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 22: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., attends a news conference with senators and members of the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit and spending reforms, in the Senate studio of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Boebert narrowly lost the U.S. House seat by 546 votes last November to Democrat Adam Frisch. He has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

In March, Boebert, 36, announced that she is going to become a grandmother.