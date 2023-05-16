Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert
Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert 00:25

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband. The Republican representing Colorado Congressional District 3 filed the petition for divorce from Jayson Boebert last month. 

House Freedom in Senate
UNITED STATES - MARCH 22: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., attends a news conference with senators and members of the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit and spending reforms, in the Senate studio of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.  Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Boebert narrowly lost the U.S. House seat by 546 votes last November to Democrat Adam Frisch. He has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election. 

In March, Boebert, 36, announced that she is going to become a grandmother.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.