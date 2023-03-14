Rep. Lauren Boebert is going to become a grandmother

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is going to become a grandmother.

Rep. Lauren Boebert CBS

"I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother," Boebert said at the Conservation Political Action Conference Women's breakfast in Maryland earlier this month.

"Not only am I a Mom of four boys but come April I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson," she said.

The Colorado congresswoman joked to that it's "hereditary." She told the crowd that when she and her teenage son talked about his expecting child he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year old granny?'"

Boebert said she was proud that her son and girlfriend "would choose life."

She said the baby is due in April.