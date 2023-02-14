After 2022 loss, Adam Frisch will try again to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert in CD-3

After losing his U.S. House bid by 546 votes in 2022, Adam Frisch will try a second time to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's Third Congressional District.

Frisch announced his campaign Tuesday morning with a video on Twitter.

I. AM. RUNNING.



You heard it here first! I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #CO03 representation.



We lost by a mere 546 votes in '22 — the closest race in the country — and know we can make that up in '24. pic.twitter.com/LqxO43l9f8 — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) February 14, 2023

Frisch lost the race in 2022 by just more than 500 votes. He conceded 10 days after Election Day. The small margin triggered an automatic recount, in accordance with state law.