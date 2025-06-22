Colorado congressman pushing to continue program to honor Vietnam veterans

A Colorado congressman is pushing to make a program that honors the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans permanent.

Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse says the commemoration is one of the most meaningful events he does each year. During the ceremony, Neguse gives each veteran a pin, a certificate and the welcome home they didn't receive when they returned from war some 50 years ago.

CBS

The program was started by President Obama and is set to end on Veterans Day this year. Neguse introduced a bill, along with two Republican colleagues, to extend it indefinitely.

"Every year, we put in a lot of effort to try to find Vietnam veterans in our community. We've got 53 towns, 12 counties in my district, so we do a lot of outreach, and we're surprised every year we find more veterans from that war who have not been recognized," said Neguse. "It's one of the most meaningful things that I've been able to do as a member of Congress, personally. And I just don't see any reason why this shouldn't continue."

In addition to honoring veterans, Neguse uses the ceremonies to connect vets with services. Last year, his "Mental Health for Military Families Act" became law, expanding access to mental health services for veterans and their families.

Those who would like to participate in this year's commemoration can RSVP online here.