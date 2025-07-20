Coloradans remember, honor local celebrity, Larry the Camel, struck and killed by lightning

If you've spent time in the Colorado city of Steamboat or Kremling, there's a good chance you've crossed paths with a local celebrity, "Larry," a dromedary camel. For two decades, Larry the Camel was more than just an animal at the Troublesome Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. His owner, Bethany Aurin, said he was a local celebrity, a gentle giant with an "almost cult-like following."

Now, there's a hole in Aurin's heart. Her beloved Larry was killed after being struck by lightning in the early morning hours of the 4th of July this year. She said many people have reached out to her while she grieves the loss of her beloved animal, which has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise very dark period.

"It's been really profound for me to see how many lives he affected," Aurin said. Larry had made appearances at weddings and birthday parties, marching in parades and took photos with Coloradans for Christmas. He even had a role in an Animal Planet special.

"You ever have certain animals that you just really connect with?" Aurin asked. "He was just a kind soul. He was big and he was kind of goofy. You know, he had silly expressions. But he was very, very gentle."

That gentle nature was something she shared with her entire community, creating countless smiles and memories. The profound connection she felt is now a source of deep pain. The lightning strike that took Larry's life has left a different kind of scar on Aurin.

"Now, I get lightning alerts and... I won't go out," she admits. "This has cut me to the core."

Adding to the heartbreak is the time she thought she had left. Larry was only 20 years old, in the prime of his life. Aurin says camels can live to be around 35, so the loss of those potential years is a difficult pill to swallow. She said she tries to remind herself that it was a blessing to have cared for Larry all these years at all.

"I just have to focus on that," Aurin said, "And not feel cheated out of 15 years."

As she navigates her grief, Aurin said she finds comfort in the lasting impact Larry had on so many.

"People, feel free to share all their pictures and stuff of Larry," she said. "It's been devastating for me, but it's also been devastating for all of our friends and all of Larry's friends. So, hopefully just we'll all try hard to reflect on what a good guy he was and look at his funny pictures and be grateful for the time that we did have."