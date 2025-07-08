Local celebrity "Larry the Camel" struck, killed by lightning on Fourth of July in Colorado

Local celebrity "Larry the Camel" struck by lightning on Fourth of July in Colorado

Larry the Camel is being remembered for his role in bringing joy to those who attended Fourth of July parades in Steamboat Springs. The camel died after being struck by lightning on July 4 in Kremmling.

Larry the Camel Shannon Lukens

Larry's owner, Bethany Aurin, said it happened after he spent "a blissful afternoon visiting the Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling."

The camel delighted crowds for years at Fourth of July parades in Steamboat Springs, making his way up and down Lincoln Avenue.