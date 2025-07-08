Watch CBS News
Local celebrity "Larry the Camel" struck, killed by lightning on Fourth of July in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Local celebrity "Larry the Camel" struck by lightning on Fourth of July in Colorado
Local celebrity "Larry the Camel" struck by lightning on Fourth of July in Colorado 00:23

Larry the Camel is being remembered for his role in bringing joy to those who attended Fourth of July parades in Steamboat Springs. The camel died after being struck by lightning on July 4 in Kremmling.

4th-of-july-2014-010.jpg
Larry the Camel Shannon Lukens

Larry's owner, Bethany Aurin, said it happened after he spent "a blissful afternoon visiting the Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling."

The camel delighted crowds for years at Fourth of July parades in Steamboat Springs, making his way up and down Lincoln Avenue. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

