Colorado senator vows to go to ballot after Republicans kill measure to help survivors of child sexual abuse

Colorado senator vows to go to the ballot after republicans kill measure to help survivors of child

Colorado state Sen. Jessie Danielson said she will launch a signature gathering campaign to put a constitutional amendment before voters after Republicans in the state Senate refused to refer the measure to the ballot.

The amendment would allow child sexual abuse survivors to bring civil claims against their abusers and the institutions that cover up the abuse, no matter how long ago it happened.

Danielson, a Democrat from Jefferson County, needed one Republican to vote with all Democrats for the amendment to pass, but every state Senate Republican opposed it.

"We are talking about people who rape children. We are talking about institutions that cover it up, that shield those perpetrators instead of protecting the children that we put in their trusted care," Danielson said in an emotional floor speech.

Republican state Sen. Paul Lundeen, the Senate Minority Leader, said Republicans condemn crimes against children, but the amendment upends constitutional and legally settled rights.

"As a matter for my heart, this is a very difficult vote. As a matter of principle and the rule of law, this vote is clear," he said.

Danielson said she'll collect signatures to put it on the ballot.