Dangerously cold temperatures and snow arrive in Colorado, and will affect the Broncos-Patriots game in Denver

Dangerously cold temperatures have moved into Colorado and most people in the state should be ready for more accumulating snowfall. That includes a strong likelihood of flakes flying during the AFC Championship game in Denver between the Broncos and the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Because of the snow and cold, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days.

Just before nightfall on Friday, the temperature was 11 degrees in downtown Denver. The wind chill was making it feel like -7 at the official National Weather Station for the city at Denver International Airport, and across the Front Range and the Eastern Plains wind chills were registering below 0.

Some areas could get to wind chills of -20 overnight.

The Denver metro area could get a trace to 1 to 2 inches of snow by Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be cloudy, but there will be more snow coming in on Sunday morning with this storm.

The Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High against New England kicks off at 1 p.m. Temperatures should be in the 20s during the game.

Through 5 a.m. Sunday, some of Colorado's western mountains could see up to a foot of snow. Summit County and Grand County will get between 4 and 9 inches of snow. And there are a couple of areas -- the eastern San Juan Mountains and the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristos -- that could wind up with 1 to 2 feet of snow by the time this storm moves out.

There is an avalanche warning posted for the mountains around the Crested Butte region for out-of-bounds and backcountry areas through Sunday.