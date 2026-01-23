Broncos Country braces for cold as downtown Denver prepares for AFC Championship Fan Rally

Broncos Country is getting ready to turn downtown Denver orange and blue and fans are being told to bundle up.

A free, family-friendly Denver Broncos fan rally is set for Saturday afternoon at Larimer Square, giving fans a chance to relive history and build excitement ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Frigid winter conditions are expected, but organizers say the cold won't stop Broncos fans from showing up in full force.

CBS

The rally runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and does not require a ticket. Fans are encouraged to RSVP through the Broncos' website before arriving. Admission is first-come, first-served.

The event comes nearly a decade after the Broncos' last AFC Championship appearance, a 20-18 victory over the New England Patriots in 2016 that sent Denver to Super Bowl 50. That week, fans packed Larimer Square for a similar rally before the Broncos went on to win their third Lombardi Trophy.

Saturday's rally will feature Miles the mascot, Broncos cheerleaders, Super Bowl trophies, live music, and appearances from team ambassadors. The official Broncos DJ will also be on site as the square transforms into a sea of orange and blue.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater says events like this can have a real impact on a team's mindset heading into a championship game.

"To get the chance to see all these people that are going to be there at the fan rally is going to be amazing," Atwater said. "I remember we had something similar back in the day, but I'm sure it will be many more people here this time. It lets the team know Broncos Country is 100 percent behind them."

Atwater, a legendary Broncos safety, played in four AFC Championship Games during his career, winning three, and was a key part of Denver's championship runs in the late 1990s. He says that energy from fans can resonate inside the locker room.

Larmier Square is showing off its orange and blue for the AFC Championship Fan Rally. CBS

Businesses along Larimer Square are also preparing for the crowds and the economic boost the rally is expected to bring.

"I grew up here and was here in 2016 when the Broncos won the Super Bowl," said Shannon Manning, a sales associate at John Atencio Jewelry. "It's exciting to see that energy revitalized again, especially for local Denver businesses."

Despite the cold forecast, organizers expect a strong turnout as fans look to get the party started early ahead of Sunday's showdown. Broncos Country is encouraged to dress warmly, arrive early and be ready to celebrate.

The Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fans who don't want to brave the cold can watch it on CBS Colorado.