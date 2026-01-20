Prices for tickets to AFC Championship game in Denver headed up after slide

Prices for tickets to the Denver Broncos AFC Championship game versus the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High are coming back up again after sliding soon after the game was set.

"The market was sky high. I mean, insane prices you've never seen. And we're talking upper level deck $1,000 and up. Nosebleed seats," said ticket broker Candy Lewis.

Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

But then with the reality setting in that the Broncos would be without Bo Nix at quarterback, the prices fell. Lewis remembers what happened after the coach broke the news.

"Sorry what happened to Bo. Then the calls came in on the text messages. People (were) devastated. They love Bo Nix so much ... (tickets) from over $1,000 to $1,500 (went) to $350. And it was like, wow."

But prices have begun to climb again.

"Full transparency. You know, I hedged," said a Broncos fan and ticket buyer from Maryland who gave the name of Jeff.

"What can you do? The AFC Championship game, you must be there. You have to," said Jeff, who ultimately shelled out $700 for a ticket in the south stands after prices started to rise again.

That seemed to follow the realization from Patriots fans that it was such a big game.

On Ticketmaster, the Broncos asked that tickets be made available only to those in the Rocky Mountain West.

"As we've done for previous AFC Championship games, the extremely limited amount of single-game tickets on sale for Sunday was restricted to the Rocky Mountain Region to prioritize Broncos fans," said Broncos chief communications officer Patrick Smyth.