Avalanche danger expected to rise across Colorado mountains ahead of snowy weekend

Avalanche danger is expected to increase across Colorado's high country heading into the weekend as a new round of snow moves into the mountains.

Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), says the incoming storm is welcome news for the snowpack, but it also comes with serious risks for backcountry users.

"We've got fragile, weak layers underneath," Lazar said. "We can't rule out a watch or a warning if we hit the upper end of those snow totals, especially in the West Elk Mountains."

Last weekend's storm brought 6 to 10 inches of snow to Colorado's northern mountains and led to an increase in avalanche activity. Lazar expects a similar, potentially more dangerous pattern this weekend, with additional snow.

"There were five avalanche incidents last week with the fresh snow," Lazar said. "Everyone walked away, largely because those avalanches were on the shallow side."

That may not be the case this weekend.

"This weekend we expect avalanche activity to increase both in quantity and volume, so the avalanches are going to get bigger," Lazar said.

The CAIC highlighted a large avalanche in the West Elk Mountains as an example of what is possible. Before-and-after photos show the slide breaking all the way to the ground.

"With the amount of load we're going to add, particularly in the Wolf Creek Pass area and the West Elk Mountains, we cannot rule out the potential for some really large, naturally running avalanches," Lazar said. "Even human-triggered avalanches could break near the ground, four feet deep. Some of these might be big enough to break timber, so these are becoming really serious and hard-to-survive avalanches."

With widespread avalanche danger expected, Lazar urges backcountry users to use extra caution and give avalanche terrain plenty of space.

"This is a rapid change to the snowpack," Lazar said. "Considerable danger means natural avalanches are possible. You can look for obvious signs of instability like shooting cracks and audible collapsing, but because we're dealing with persistent weak layers, you really need to stay cognizant of overhead hazards."

The CAIC recommends checking daily avalanche forecasts and carrying proper rescue gear before heading into the backcountry this weekend.