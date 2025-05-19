Watch CBS News
Local News

Clean up continues in Colorado after tornadoes damage dozens of buildings

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Dozens of buildings, including homes, were damaged when tornadoes struck east of the Denver metro area on Sunday. According to Adams County, 17 structures, six of them homes, were damaged near Bennett. 

elizabeth-storm-aftermath-vo-transfer-frame-79.jpg
Storm damage in Elizabeth. CBS

The damage includes roofs torn off homes, destroyed sheds, and flipped vehicles. The hardest-hit areas appear to be Adams and Elbert counties. 

In Elbert County near Elizabeth, residents are reporting blown-out windows, holes in roofs and debris in trees. According to the Elizabeth Fire Protection District, at least 19 homes were damaged. 

storm-aftermath-10pkg-transfer-frame-468.jpg
Storm damage in Bennett. CBS

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the aftermath of the storms. 

Damage assessments will continue over the next several days and the number of structures damaged could increase in that time. 

Jennifer McRae

