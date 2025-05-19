Clean up continues in Colorado after tornadoes damage dozens of buildings

Dozens of buildings, including homes, were damaged when tornadoes struck east of the Denver metro area on Sunday. According to Adams County, 17 structures, six of them homes, were damaged near Bennett.

Storm damage in Elizabeth. CBS

The damage includes roofs torn off homes, destroyed sheds, and flipped vehicles. The hardest-hit areas appear to be Adams and Elbert counties.

In Elbert County near Elizabeth, residents are reporting blown-out windows, holes in roofs and debris in trees. According to the Elizabeth Fire Protection District, at least 19 homes were damaged.

Storm damage in Bennett. CBS

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the aftermath of the storms.

Damage assessments will continue over the next several days and the number of structures damaged could increase in that time.