E-bike program at Chatfield State Park aims to get more Coloradans outside

E-bikes are now at Chatfield State Park to help get more Coloradans outside

More than a dozen e-bikes are available to rent at Chatfield State Park. Gov. Jared Polis said the e-bike program is designed to help more people get outside.

A total of 20 e-bikes are available at three pickup and dropoff sites throughout Chatfield State Park. Polis explained how the e-bikes are a great way to see everything the park has to offer.

E-bikes at Chatfield State Park. Gov. Polis' Office

"They're a great way to reduce traffic, improve our air quality and save people money on gas and vehicle charges," said Polis.

Since launching in May, riders have taken 387 trips totaling 543 miles using Chat E-Bikes. Visitors can unlock the e-bike for $1 and it's just 25 cents per minute to use to explore the state park or cycle the entire reservoir, about 11 miles.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up for the program. Depending on the popularity of the e-bike program at Chatfield, it may be expanded to include other state parks.