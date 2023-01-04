Watch CBS News
Your vehicle registration includes 'Keep Colorado Wild' pass for $29

New this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer a "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" to all Coloradans for all state parks. The price for the pass is just $29 instead of $84 per year.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park

The price of the annual parks pass for all Colorado State Parks will be included when a person registers a vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle in Colorado. Vehicle registrants will have the option to decline the Pass but the cost is automatically factored in so vehicle owners must opt-out if they don't want the pass. 

This lower price point pass offers more sustainable funding for Colorado's state parks and allows for all Coloradans to share and invest in Colorado's outdoors.

The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to your license plate and registration card. The pass is available now. 

Staunton State Park

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass cost will be used to invest in park maintenance projects, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and educational and equity programs. It also gets you access to any Colorado State Park!

LINK: Keep Colorado Wild Pass

CBS News Colorado

